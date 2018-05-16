Skip to Main Content
Violent high-risk offender back in custody after breaking release conditions

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on Tuesday and arrested again Wednesday

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody Tuesday but arrested again Wednesday

Karin Larsen · CBC News ·
Corrections officials have issued a warning after high-risk offender Bryan Kelly was released from custody. (B.C. Corrections)

UPDATE — May 16, 2018: Bryan Kelly is back in police custody after breaching conditions of his release. RCMP said he was arrested on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. He is due in court on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The release of a high-risk violent offender has led Corrections B.C. to issue a Metro Vancouver-wide public warning.

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody Tuesday after being acquitted at trial on aggravated assault charges. His criminal history includes assaults, weapons possession, robberies and drug offences.

Corrections officials do not know where Kelly intends to reside within the Metro area.

He is described as five feet eight inches, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Kelly is subject to close monitoring by authorities and under 23 conditions including an alcohol, controlled substances and weapons ban. 

