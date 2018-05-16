Violent high-risk offender back in custody after breaking release conditions

UPDATE — May 16, 2018: Bryan Kelly is back in police custody after breaching conditions of his release. RCMP said he was arrested on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. He is due in court on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The release of a high-risk violent offender has led Corrections B.C. to issue a Metro Vancouver-wide public warning.

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody Tuesday after being acquitted at trial on aggravated assault charges. His criminal history includes assaults, weapons possession, robberies and drug offences.

Corrections officials do not know where Kelly intends to reside within the Metro area.

He is described as five feet eight inches, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kelly is subject to close monitoring by authorities and under 23 conditions including an alcohol, controlled substances and weapons ban.