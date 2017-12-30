Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency says a broken sign in Washington State on the I5 Highway is the cause of massive waits at Peace Arch and Pacific border crossings.

The digital sign above the highway near the border alerts travellers where the busiest crossings are, so that travellers can choose to go where waits are shortest.

However, that sign went black Saturday, meaning most people went to Peace Arch or Pacific, the two most popular crossings according to Kathy Lui, a spokesperson for CBSA.

The border wait time reporting for @wsdot is currently down, which may result in lengthier delays at the #Douglas and #PacificHighway ports of entry. Please consider using #Aldergrove and #AbbotsfordHuntingdon. #holidaytravel — @CanBorderPAC

She says that although there are extra officers on CBSA border offices due to the holidays, the agency wasn't able to add more on Saturday.

"We just didn't have enough time to cue up extra staff," she said upon learning of the sign not working.

Lui says the CBSA took to social media, trying to tell travellers to head to crossings at Aldergrove or Abbotsford-Huntingdon instead.

Construction at Peace Arch

Meanwhile people dealing with long waits say the line is more than just about a broken sign.

In a Tweet, Paul Piaskowski said it took him four hours to get back into Canada and that several lanes at Peace Arch are closed due to renovations.

"Great move to schedule that during the holidays," he wrote.

According to border officials there is temporary construction at the Peach Arch port of entry, which began in August and will go until March 31, 2018.

As part of the construction two to three lanes have been closed.

A message from the Washington State Department of Transportation on its website says that "travelers should plan ahead or consider re-routing to the Pacific Highway/SR 543, Aldergrove/SR 539 or Abbotsford-Huntingdon/SR 9 port of entries to make the cross-border trip a little quicker."

Lui did not say that the construction was part of delays on Saturday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says waits for travellers without a Nexus pass at Peace Arch and Pacific are from two to three hours long.