Vancouver Canucks' standout rookie forward Brock Boeser could be done for the season after suffering a lower back injury Monday night.

"Brock Boeser will make a full recovery in four to six weeks," said a release from the team.

"He was taken to hospital last night for further imaging and evaluation where he was diagnosed with a soft tissue injury and a small non-structural, non-displaced fracture of the transverse process in his lower back."

The 21-year-old was hit by the New York Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck during last night's game at Rogers Arena and fell awkwardly into the open gate of the Canucks bench, hitting his lower back against the corner of the door frame.

The Canucks were changing lines at the time of the hit.

After lying on the ice for a number of minutes he was helped to the dressing room and later taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Boeser, one of the few bright spots in a dismal season for Vancouver, is the Canucks' leading scorer with 29 goals and 55 points and is second to Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (69 points) in the NHL rookie scoring race.

The Canucks, who entered play on Tuesday seventh in the Pacific Division with a 24-32-9 record, have a little more than four weeks remaining in their season.