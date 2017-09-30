A busy section of Broadway will be closed in East Vancouver this weekend to allow for construction on the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station.

The street will be completely closed to vehicle traffic between Commercial Drive and Victoria Drive. The closure began at 10 p.m. PT on Friday and will continue until midnight on Sunday.

Partial westbound lane closures and temporary bus stop changes have already been in effect for several weeks.

TransLink says the closure is required to install the steel support structure for a new pedestrian walkway at the station.

The project will also include an additional Expo Line platform, a widened crossing over the Grandview Cut, and additional elevators and escalators.

"Upgrades to this station are to ensure the transit system meets the needs of our growing region," reads a release issued by TransLink.