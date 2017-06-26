​Metro Vancouver's TransLink is looking for ideas on how stations should look and function for the proposed Broadway Subway line.

The regional transit authority will hold two open houses this week, one on Tuesday, the other on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. PT at 511 West Broadway.

"Building the Broadway Subway is the single best thing we can do to cut traffic congestion and transit overcrowding in Vancouver," said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson in a release.

The City of Vancouver says that currently 2,000 transit passengers are passed up at Commercial-Broadway Station during rush hour.

The Broadway subway extension is one of the projects under the Mayors' Council's 10-year plan to improve roads and transit infrastructure in Metro Vancouver.

It would extend the existing Millennium Line from the VCC–Clark Station, and follow an elevated guideway for 800 metres, then travel approximately five kilometres underground along Broadway.

The project includes six new stations, ending at Arbutus Street. A future phase of investment will connect rapid transit all the way to UBC's Point Grey campus.

The federal government has pledged $2.2 billion to the 10-year plan, while the B.C. Liberals promised to match that amount. In the lead-up to the election the B.C. NDP promised to boost provincial funding for the Mayors' Council plan.

​Earlier this month, the B.C. Liberals dropped a requirement that a referendum be held on any new Metro Vancouver transit funding mechanism like a regional sales tax.

The recent throne speech promised "immediate action to expand public transit in Metro Vancouver, including the Broadway corridor and Surrey LRT."

"We are eager to work with the next provincial government as quickly as possible to deliver action on the Broadway Subway and other major projects," said Robertson.

The TransLink open houses will cover:

Accessibility

Escalators

Lighting

Wayfinding

Art and retail

Outside seating

Bike parking

Bike share stations

Public art

TransLink says construction on the extension could begin as early as 2019 and take up to six years.

Surrey LRT

Public engagement is also underway for the Surrey Light Rail Transit Project until July 7.

The authority says the project will be the first light rail transit system in British Columbia and have street-level rapid transit along King George Boulevard and 104 Avenue, connecting Surrey City Centre, Guildford, and Newton.