British Columbians are jersey-clad for Humboldt

Jersey Day, according to the group of Langley, B.C.-based hockey moms who started the movement, was to show the families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims they were not alone.

On Thursday, people from every corner of the province — and across the country — wore jerseys to work and school to show Canada was behind them.

Parksville residents Monique Lawrence and her husband, Toby, don their jerseys in support of Humboldt. (Submitted by Monique Lawrence)

In addition to Jersey Day, there are a number of other local, grassroots events to honour the victims of the Humboldt tragedy.

A group of workers at ARC Resources in Dawson Creek supporting Humboldt Jersey day. (Submitted by Stacey Pasicka-Rowan)

A number of vigils are being organized across the province for Thursday night, including one in Coquitlam where 2,000 people are expected to attend.

The airport is a place where people come together. Very cool to see all the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> in the terminal today at YVR. <a href="https://t.co/pw6BiUT5Ve">pic.twitter.com/pw6BiUT5Ve</a> —@yvrairport

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseydayforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseydayforhumboldt</a> from Vancouver <a href="https://twitter.com/BettRbodies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BettRbodies</a> <a href="https://t.co/JXSir7TTun">pic.twitter.com/JXSir7TTun</a> —@BlackJennifer

With files from Zahra Premji