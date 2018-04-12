British Columbians are jersey-clad for Humboldt
The B.C.-based movement to wear jerseys to support Humboldt has spread throughout the country
Jersey Day, according to the group of Langley, B.C.-based hockey moms who started the movement, was to show the families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims they were not alone.
On Thursday, people from every corner of the province — and across the country — wore jerseys to work and school to show Canada was behind them.
In addition to Jersey Day, there are a number of other local, grassroots events to honour the victims of the Humboldt tragedy.
A number of vigils are being organized across the province for Thursday night, including one in Coquitlam where 2,000 people are expected to attend.
The airport is a place where people come together. Very cool to see all the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerseysForHumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerseysForHumboldt</a> in the terminal today at YVR. <a href="https://t.co/pw6BiUT5Ve">pic.twitter.com/pw6BiUT5Ve</a>—@yvrairport
<a href="https://t.co/6jUSLHs0pD">pic.twitter.com/6jUSLHs0pD</a>—@ksmom24
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jerseydayforhumboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jerseydayforhumboldt</a> from Vancouver <a href="https://twitter.com/BettRbodies?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BettRbodies</a> <a href="https://t.co/JXSir7TTun">pic.twitter.com/JXSir7TTun</a>—@BlackJennifer
With files from Zahra Premji
