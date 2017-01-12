A picture may be worth a thousand words. And thousands of pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children enjoying British Columbia cost tax payers $613,363.93.

The province today released the final costs for the Royal Tour 2016.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and B.C. Premier Christy Clark (right) arrive for an event at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Through a cost sharing agreement with the Government of Canada, B.C. has picked up part of the costs associated with site assessments at each location as well as media transportation, accommodation, and tours.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were based in Victoria during their eight-day Canadian tour from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2016 — that included stops in Vancouver, Kelowna, Bella Bella, Haida Gwaii and a trip to the Yukon.

The Duke of Cambridge greets onlookers with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in front of the Legislative Assembly. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The expenses not only included the royal visit, but a dry run for royal, provincial and federal staff along with a media site trip.

B.C. Premier Christy Clark accompanied the royal couple on all of their public appearances, except for the day trip to Haida Gwaii. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the royals for the first two days of tour.

Staff travel and administrative services

The largest part of the government of B.C.`s bill includes $102,260.18 for administrative services and supplies. Hospitality ($53,224.57), media operations and services ($46,134.41) and travel for B.C. government officials and staff ($74,186.26) made up a bulk of that bill.

As for the royal family's accommodation at Government House in Victoria — that cost $41,798.65, with an additional $3,344.76 for protocol gifts.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge listen to First Nations members before being presented with paddles following a plaque unveiling in the Great Bear rainforest in Bella Bella, B.C., Monday, Sept 26, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

British Columbia also picked up the $45,205.64 tab for the royal family flying to and from Canada from the United Kingdom, along with the costs of travel while in British Columbia. This part of the bill also includes the travel costs associated with royal staff.

Heritage Canada has not yet provided their share of the bill but will make it publicly available once the final total is tabulated.

Numbers provided by the provincial government state 435 media personel were accredited for the royal tour and the visit reached almost 106 million people around the world through different forms of media.

RCMP bill about $2 M

The RCMP says it spent about $2 million on policing costs during last year's eight-day visit to British Columbia and Yukon by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their two young children.

The Duchess of Cambridge greets young chefs during the taste of British Columbia at Mission Hill Winery in Kelowna, B.C., on Sept 27, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

The total bill was released following a federal Access to Information request. But the total could still change if additional expenditures are added later this year, the documents say.

The records show the largest expenses were connected to pay, overtime and travel costs, which totaled about $1.9 million.

A separate bill for other security services came to $196,129.03.