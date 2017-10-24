Brian Whitlock is a "high risk to reoffend violently," Crown prosecutors argued at a sentencing hearing for the Vancouver man convicted of murdering his mother.

Whitlock was found guilty in June of second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Barbara.

In B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Crown argued he should serve 12 to 15 years of the mandatory life sentence before he is eligible for parole.

"The Crown's position is, in these circumstances, where he denies having mental illness, he remains, therefore, a risk to act out violently in the future," Crown lawyer Elliot Poll explained to the judge.

"This is an aggravating factor, because he's at high risk to reoffend violently again."

The defence asked Whitlock become eligible for parole after serving 10 years.

A relative found Barbara Whitlock's body. (CBC)

During his trial, court heard Whitlock's mother sustained blunt force injuries to her head and neck, and photographic evidence showed broken windows and pieces of furniture, as well as a meat cleaver and splitting maul.

Crown lawyers have said he dragged her outside after killing her, leaving her on a cement patio. A bleach bottle and mop were found in the home. "I killed Barbie" was written on one of the living room walls.

Whitlock's sentencing hearing will reconvene Wednesday.

In 2013, ​Whitlock made headlines after admitting to beating his German shepherd dog with a baseball bat and leaving it for dead in a Kitsilano dumpster.

During Whitlock's sentencing hearing in that case, his lawyer told the court his client was suffering from mental illness.

Whitlock was sentenced to 60 days in jail.