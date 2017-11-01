Brian Whitlock will spend 12 years in prison for the murder of his mother before he has a chance at parole, a B.C. Supreme Court justice has ruled.

The Vancouver man was found guilty in June of second-degree murder in the gruesome 2014 slaying of Barbara Whitlock in her home on West 23rd Avenue.

The mandatory sentence for that conviction is life in prison.

Crown prosecutors had argued during a sentencing hearing last week that Whitlock was a "high risk to reoffend violently."

The trial heard the victim suffered blunt force injuries to her head and neck, and Whitlock dragged her outside after killing her, leaving her on a cement patio.

The words "I killed Barbie" were written inside on one of the living room walls.

A relative found Barbara Whitlock's body. (CBC)

Barbara Whitlock was 61 years old when she was killed and had been paying for her son's treatment as he dealt with mental health issues.

A year before the murder, Brian Whitlock made headlines after he admitted he beat a German shepherd dog named Captain with a baseball bat and left it for dead in a Kitsilano dumpster.