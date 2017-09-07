An Abbotsford accused of having unprotected sex without informing partners that he is HIV-positive has been charged with another nine counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Brian Carlisle, 47, was already facing three counts of the same charge, but Mounties say that in the month since that news went public, several new alleged victims have come forward.

"Police are concerned that there are still potential victims out there who are not yet aware of the potential change in their medical status," RCMP Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a press release.

Those people, he added, "are encouraged to visit their family physician or primary care provider to receive the appropriate testing."

The alleged offences connected to the original three charges occurred in Mission, Abbotsford, Coquitlam and Burnaby. Investigators believe Carlisle may have previously lived in Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the state of Vermont.

Carlisle, who lives in Abbotsford, B.C. is described as 220 pounds, six feet two inches, with blue eyes and short brown hair.

His bail conditions stipulate that Carlisle must avoid online social networks or dating networks and advise any potential sex partners of his HIV status.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Mission RCMP at 604-814-1644, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.