Russell Atma Bidesi has been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a Surrey man.

Bidesi was convicted Friday for the slaying of Bradley McPherson, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release,

McPherson, police said at the time, was killed at a house party in the Newton neighbourhood on Christmas Eve morning.

Police said the murder was random and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team praised the conviction.

"This is a very positive outcome for IHIT. The dedication and determination shown by our investigators and partners to bring justice in Mr. McPherson's case was paramount," IHIT spokesperson Frank Jang said in a statement.

McPherson family announced plans for a scholarship in his name in 2013.

McPherson had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, the family said. The scholarship was planned for students with learning disabilities at North Delta Secondary and Clayton Heights Secondary.

IHIT says Bidesi will be sentenced at a later date.