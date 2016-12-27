Another dose of snow for the Lower Mainland brought with it power outages, winds — and some wondering when snow plows would arrive in their neighbourhood. 

After a morning and afternoon of sporadic snow, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning later Monday afternoon for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound,  warning of up to 5 cm of snow at lower levels overnight, and up to 25 cm at higher levels.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop," warned Environment Canada in a statement. 

No major roads were closed for any significant period of time in the region, but BC Hydro reported over 3,500 customers without power in the Lower Mainland at 9 p.m. PT, with the southern half of Shaughnessy the largest area impacted.

As day turned to night, several people on social media noted the lack of snow plows clearing streets in their neighbourhoods.