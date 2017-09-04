Boxed wine has been around since the 1960s, when the label simply said red or white. Wine snobs dismissed it as "Cardboardeaux."

But in recent years, boxed wine has soared in popularity and experts say that's because the quality has improved.

Robert Simpson, general manager of Liberty Wine Merchants, said sales of boxed wine at his six Lower Mainland locations have increased by 300 per cent in the last five years.

"There are empty shelves, we're sold out in some of our locations," he said.

Simpson attributes the wine's popularity to portability and convenience.

"People are increasingly becoming more receptive to it, they're seeing the convenience of it,' said Simpson. "You don't need a tool to dig your cork out — and it tends to fit really well in your fridge."

For the uninitiated, boxed wine comes in a cardboard box with a bladder inside that holds the wine, and has a plastic spigot that's attached to the outside of the box.

A bargain in a box

The boxes typically hold three to four litres of wine. It's always been an economical alternative to bottled wine.

B.C. Liquor Stores (BCLD) have a number of four-litre sized boxed wines, most in the range of $30. A Cabernet Sauvignon from Black Box is on sale right now for $32.49. That works out to about $6.20 per bottle.

But wine in a box has historically come with a stigma. The perception was that it was of lower quality, and if you drank it, so were you.

Vancouver wine writer and blogger Mari Kane said in the past, people bought boxed wine because it was cheap, adding they weren't buying it for the taste, but rather the buzz.

Times have changed and so has the quality of boxed wine.

"People that know wine are past that," Kane said. "And if they look at the label and the see it's from a good producer, they're going to go 'Yeah, give me some.'"

Sales rose 45 per cent

The BCLD declined a request for an interview, citing the busy Labour Day Weekend. But it did provide sales figures.

Over the last five years, provincial sales of boxed or "cask wine" rose 45 per cent from $77 million to $112 million.

Rising demand meant wineries that produce boxed wine had to change production practices.

"We didn't really have the tools to box much in the past," said Daphne Scromeda, marketing manager at Monster Vineyards, a boutique winery located in Naramata, B.C., the heart of the province's wine country.

"Now we have our own system in place, in our own production facility so we can actually put bulk wine into boxes far easier."

Boxed wine tends to "fit really well in the fridge," says Liberty Wine's Robert Simpson. (Ron Wilson)

Same wine - different package

The winery's practices for creating less expensive varieties doesn't change between box and bottle, Scromeda said.

"It's the exact same wine produced the exact same way — it's just put into different packaging."

With the long weekend underway, family and friends will gather. Wine may be consumed. For those hosting large crowds, there are 16-litre wine boxes available at B.C. Liquor stores.

A Peller Estate Proprieters Reserve Merlot for instance, sells for $108.99.

Kane said she knows that many wine drinkers aren't convinced that boxed wine is a quality alternative to bottled wine. She urged wine buyers to think past the container.

"When you're drinking wine, why not think inside the box?"