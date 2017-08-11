A man and woman from the polygamist enclave of Bountiful, B.C., are expected to learn their sentences this morning for taking a 13-year-old girl to the U.S. to be married.

Brandon and Gail Blackmore, formerly husband and wife, were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court in February of taking an underage girl across the border for a sexual purpose.

The charges stem from the girl's 2004 marriage to Warren Jeffs, the prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who is now serving a life sentence in Texas.

At a sentencing hearing in June, Crown prosecutors asked for jail time of 12 to 18 months for Brandon Blackmore and six to 12 months for Gail Blackmore.

Failing health

Special prosecutor Peter Wilson acknowledged there is no case law setting a precedent for sentencing, but asked the judge to consider the vulnerability of the young victim.

"The sentence should not only denounce but deter them and other members of their community from engaging in similar practice," Wilson said in June.

Brandon Blackmore's defence lawyer asked for a conditional sentence instead, arguing his 71-year-old client has health problems.

Brandon Blackmore, shown outside the Cranbrook courthouse on Feb., and his ex-wife are being sentenced Friday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

At the time of the crime, the Blackmores were both members of the fundamentalist Mormon church in the southeastern B.C. community of Bountiful, where it's common for men to marry multiple women.

A third defendant in the Blackmores' trial, James Oler, was found not guilty of transporting a 15-year-old girl to the U.S. to marry. The B.C. government is appealing that decision.