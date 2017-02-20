A 47-year-old man from Lytton has been charged with arson causing damage to property connected to the 2014 Botanie Creek wildfire that destroyed 1,500 hectares of land.

In July 2014, the aggressive fire north of Lytton grew rapidly, destroying Crown lands and Lytton First Nation lands. The fire also consumed a house and a barn.

The fire prompted the evacuation of 45 homes — some for nearly two weeks — and forced local officials to declare a state of emergency.

Lytton RCMP said the arson charge came as a result of an extensive investigation in partnership with the B.C. Wildfire Service and in consultation with B.C.'s Prosecution Services.

Police have not named the man charged in connection to the fire or said how the fire started.

The man's first court appearance is scheduled for April 4 in Lillooet Provincial Court.