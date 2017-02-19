Turbid water can been seen coming into Comox Lake from Perseverance Creek on Feb. 16, 2017 on Vancouver Island. (Comox Valley Regional District)

Residents in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island, 45,000 of them, are being asked to boil their water because intense rainfall has caused turbidity to interfere with the safe treatment of drinking water.

"High turbidity can interfere with the chlorination process used to disinfect the drinking water," said regional officials in a release about both Comox Lake and the Puntledge River.

All users of the Comox Valley water system are instructed to boil their drinking water for one minute at a rolling boil.

Areas affected by the boil water notice are:

City of Courtenay.

Town of Comox.

Comox Valley.

Arden.

Marsden/Camco.

Greaves Crescent.

England Road water local service areas.

The boil water notice does not affect residents in the Village of Cumberland, Royston, Sandwick water system users, or those connected to the Black Creek-Oyster Bay water supply system.

Regional officials have not said how long the advisory will remain in place.