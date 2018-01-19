The body of Surrey teen, Sachdeep Dhoot — missing since January 9 — was found in the trunk of a parked car on Fairmont Street near Vanness Avenue in Vancouver Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4800 Block of Fairmont Street around 3 p.m. to investigate the discovery of a stolen car. That's when officers found Dhoot's body.

The 18-year-old was reported missing to Surrey RCMP last week and was last seen in the Newton area on January 9.

RCMP said they were looking for an older model blue sedan associated with him.

Vancouver police say, based on the information collected so far, this does not appear to be a random murder.

Dhoot is Vancouver's third homicide victim of 2018.