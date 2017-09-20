Police say the body of a B.C. hiker who fell from an Oregon cliff more than a week ago has washed ashore.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Michael Berland said 51-year-old Joseph McDonald Lescene of Vancouver Island fell 800 feet (243 metres) into the ocean after losing his footing while hiking with his wife Sept. 11.

The father-of-two from Vancouver was hiking on a bluff overlooking Devil's Cauldron when police said he slipped.

Emergency responders from Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue quickly found Lescene's backpack in the water, but his body was not discovered until it washed ashore Tuesday at Short Sands Beach.

The Tillamook County Medical Examiner helped with identification.