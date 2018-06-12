Body pulled from water near Wreck Beach

Police are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to identify a body recovered near Vancouver's Wreck Beach on Monday afternoon.

A boater first spotted the body floating some distance offshore from Pacific Spirit Regional Park just before 3 p.m. PT.

The Vancouver Police Department's Marine Unit and the Canadian Coast Guard were called in and the remains were transported to the Kitsilano Coast Guard Station in Vanier Park.

A sailboat with a rowboat in tow were found adrift close to the body. Both vessels were towed to a nearby marina for further examination, said RCMP spokeswoman Dawn Roberts.

On Tuesday, the RCMP issued a statement saying its Major Crime Unit is working with University RCMP and the coroner to confirm the body's identity.

Police have released no other details about the incident or the body.