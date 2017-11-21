An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a Kelowna, B.C., home following a house fire on Monday night.

At around 9:30 p.m. PT, crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 1200 block of Gaggin Road in the Rutland neighbourhood.

Fire crews said smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the home.

Following a search inside, firefighters informed Kelowna RCMP that a body had been discovered. No information has been released about the age of the victim.

"This investigation is in its very early stages," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey with the Kelowna RCMP.

"RCMP continue to secure the fire scene, as investigators continue their efforts to determine a cause for the blaze and identify the deceased individual discovered inside."

Fire investigators are now working with Kelowna RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service to conduct the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.