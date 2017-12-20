One man is in custody after three people were found dead in a Kelowna, B.C. home in an incident police are calling 'suspicious.'

RCMP were called to the home on Bolotzky Court in the city's Rutland neighbourhood at around 5 p.m. PT Tuesday.

"Officers were called to that home ... to speak to an individual at that residence. It wasn't until they entered the residence that they did locate three individuals that were deceased," said Kelowna RCMP Const. Lesley Smith.

She said the deaths appear to be suspicious, but she would not offer any more details about the victims, their ages or gender.

One man has since been arrested, though no charges have been laid.

Police would not say if the man in custody is the same individual they went to speak to at the home.

"This investigation is in its infancy stages," said Smith.

Neighbours tell CBC News a family lived in the home, including two young girls.

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is now on scene along with forensic investigators.