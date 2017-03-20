Veteran Canadian comedian Bob Robertson has died at 71.
Robertson and Linda Cullen have been called the funniest married couple in Canada.
They met in Vancouver at CKNW radio where both worked — Robertson as a weatherman on the Frosty Forst morning show where he used his knack for vocal impersonations to spoof many a public figure.
Together Robertson and Cullen created the popular CBC Radio series Double Exposure, which launched in 1987 and ran for over 10 years.
The show spawned many cross-Canada live tours and television specials, including the very popular New Year's Eve special called "A Swift Kick in the Year End."
In 1997, Double Exposure became a weekly comedy series on CTV and the Comedy Network. Robertson pulled triple duty as writer, performer and executive producer for the three-year duration of the program.
In 2004, Double Exposure was given a star on Vancouver's Entertainment Row on Granville Street.
