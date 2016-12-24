One of the many pleasures of living in B.C. is having access to gorgeous parks and wilderness areas, often within city borders and close to our homes.

Such is the case for one of the world's best BMX cyclists, Tory Nyhaug, who happens to live five minutes from Colony Farm Regional Park in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

​"I like to just take my dog down there and go far a walk, and it's really peaceful and nice to get away," Nyhaug said.

"It's a beautiful place to go. It's in the city but you don't feel like you're in the city."

Productive farm

The park is near the site of the former Riverview Hospital and is the site of the current Forensic Psychiatric Hospital. It offers nearly nine kilometres of trails and is bisected by the Coquitlam River.

According to the Colony Farm Park Association, the park is part of the Agricultural Land Reserve and had a long history as a productive farm — first for local First Nations and later as a work therapy farm for people with psychiatric issues and developmental disabilities.

It's also a great location for birders, as the park is a natural habitat for several species of local and migrating birds.

"I've been going there for years," Nyhaug said.

"Sometimes I go for a mountain bike ride with my parents and just kind of relax and take in the nature."

Canadian BMX champion Tory Nyhaug says Colony Farm Regional Park is most beautiful in the evenings and the summer. (Metro Vancouver)

Illustrious — and painful — career

The park is unusually tame for the BMX champion, who has broken an estimated 15 to 20 bones and ruptured his spleen — twice — over the course of his career.

Nyhaug, 24, began his Olympic career at London in 2012. Since then, he won gold at the Pan Am Games in Toronto in 2015 and came in fifth in his sport at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio.

He recently returned from Colombia, where he got in some warm-weather training and spent time with friends.

Tourist in Medellín ✋🏼 pic.twitter.com/K84oyOJF8t — @Tnyhaug49

"I know a lot of BMXers there and it's always a good time," he said, adding that he's been there three times.

"It's a really beautiful country and I always enjoy my time there when I go."

Next on the list for Nyhaug will be a couple of months in Chula Vista, California, for training on the track at the beginning of next year.

He's currently been focusing on strength training at the Richmond Oval.