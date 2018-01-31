If you were awake early enough, you may have caught the moon turning red on Wednesday morning.

A "super blue blood moon" was visible in B.C. just before 5 a.m. It was the first lunar eclipse of the year.

So, why was it red?

In a lunar eclipse there is a sun-Earth-moon alignment, during which the Earth refracts, or bends, light from the sun — which means blue light is scattered and only red is left.

The light from sunsets and sunrises happening all over the world was also reflecting off the moon, making it seem red.

Elaine and Daniel Chen took it all in from Kitsilano Beach.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience and it's amazing to see," said Daniel, who woke up at 4:30 a.m.

"It's super early in the morning but it's worth it, and its a perfect view in Kitsilano," Elaine added.

Elaine and Daniel Chen. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza)

Another "blue moon eclipse" won't happen again for decades.

This was the moon in the early phase of the eclipse. The phenomenon happens when Earth is directly between the sun and moon, making the lunar surface appear red. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)