Morning commuters are having to deal with widespread black ice throughout Metro Vancouver and a number of police forces are urging drivers to slow down and use extra caution.

According to CBC traffic and weather specialist Amy Bell almost the entire Fraser Valley has been hit.

"It seems to be the worst in Delta. Surrey and Coquitlam," she said. "And Highway 17 also seems to have a lot of black ice."

Watch out for #BlackIce on the roads & sidewalks. Hard to see! #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/gysHbkWLLn — @cqrcmp

Delta Police report they they had already responded to three vehicle accidents by 7 a.m. PT this morning.

On and off ramps and bridges can be especially susceptible to black ice.

Trust us when we say it is icy out there dpd responded to 3 MVAs already & it's early in the a.m. commute - slow down, give room-arrive safe — @deltapolice