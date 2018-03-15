Viewers can now see a live camera feed of Pacific great blue herons nesting in Stanley Park.

The Vancouver Park Board says the herons have returned for the 18th consecutive year to the colony near the park board offices on Beach Avenue.

Viewers can take control of the camera for two minutes at a time and zoom into specific nests.

"This live-streaming camera supports our board's biodiversity agenda, enables our partners to better monitor and protect the colony and helps to build public understanding and support for this species at risk," said park board chair Stuart Mackinnon in a statement.

The Stanley Park Ecology Society is setting up a booth near the colony staffed with a biologist available for questions about the herons.

The board also said residents are being encouraged to minimize activity near the colony that could cause distress to the birds, such as noise and bright lights.

When the herons are sleeping at night, viewers can watch a timelapse video of their previous day on the site.

The park board said there are plans to host a series of Facebook live events, moderated by the Stanley Park Ecology Society.