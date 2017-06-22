If you are searching for a place of your own to kick back and enjoy the view, Vancouver philanthropist and self-made billionaire Joe Segal may have a deal for you.

At age 92, Segal and his wife Rosalie of nearly 70 years, have decided to put their Point Grey mansion up for sale for $63 million.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sotheby's International Reality Canada described the home as "one of Greater Vancouver's most significant, privately held residences."

The agent noted, if it sells, it will likely set a record for a residential real estate sale in Metro Vancouver.

Sotheby's has not posted the listing on MLS and has not released the address of the home, but property records indicate the home is at 4743 Belmont Ave.

There is plenty of space for casual entertaining. (Sotheby's)

The residence was recently assessed by the province at $40 million, making it one of the province's most valuable properties.

Premium priced

The nearly 22,000 square foot home sits on an extremely private, gently sloping 1.28 acre property, overlooking English Bay and the North Shore mountains.

The property overlooks English Bay. (Sotheby's)

Features include two main gallery halls at the entrance capable of seating up to 100 guests for private concerts and events, five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an elevator, an indoor pool, six-car garage and an inlaw suite with a private entrance.

There's room for more than a few guests. (Sotheby's)

The whole house is classic style, including the mature gardens inspired by Versailles that are tiered in three levels.

"I believe the buyer of this home will have a passion for art, history luxurious landscapes and timeless design," said listing agent Christa French.

Self-made man

The house includes an indoor pool. (Sotheby's )

Segal is a self-made billionaire who got his start in business at the age of 14 selling frozen fish door-to-door by bicycle after his father died.

After serving in the war, he went on to open an army surplus business in Vancouver, which turned into the Field department stores.

He then bought out Zellers and eventually traded up for a stake in Hudson's Bay.

In past decades, he's been chiefly involved in property development with his company Kingswood Capital Corporation.