The Kamloops Music Collective has commissioned composer Robert Buckley to write a song about Bill Miner, a celebrity in the local history of the B.C. Interior.

The plan is to use this piece to teach students about music and local history at the Kamloops Interior Summer School of Music during the summer of 2018.

"We were looking for different ways to incorporate our wild west background," said Kamloops Music Collective executive director Kim Mangan.

Bill Miner was a North American stagecoach and train robber, who was eventually captured by police in Kamloops.

"I think we settled on Bill Miner because it's such an engaging story. It's something that will translate well into music, and I think it's something the kids are really going to enjoy learning about."

Mangan said 60 to 80 children enroll in their summer school program each year, so the composition will have to be able to accommodate each one and their different musical skills.

Along with the song, the collective is trying to source local images of Miner, so it can play a slideshow while the students perform.

To be able to put this together, the collective needs to fundraise $15,000. They've sent out several grant applications but have yet to hear back from potential supporters.

Buckley, who has worked with big name acts like Bryan Adams, Aerosmith and Motley Crue, has written music for other concerts and choirs in B.C., so Mangan said he was a natural fit.

The song is in the planning stage right now, but Mangan hopes the writing process will begin in January 2018.

With files from Josh Pagé