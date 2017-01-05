The lingering ice on Vancouver streets is making for a hazardous commute for the city's cyclists.

Sections of many of the city's major bike routes are iced over, according to HUB Cycling, which means most cyclists are leaving their wheels at home.

"Anecdotally, if I had to estimate, I would say 80 per cent of people are not riding that would normally ride — maybe higher," said Erin O'Melinn, executive director of HUB Cycling.

O'Melinn said most routes in the downtown core are clear, but major routes elsewhere in the city, such as 10th Avenue or Adanac Street, are "hit or miss" in terms of iciness.

Neither the Cambie Street Bridge nor the northbound bike lane of the Burrard Bridge — both major routes into downtown Vancouver — have been cleared of ice.

"Unless you're very lucky and your whole commute or your whole trip has been cleared, it's still makes it really difficult to get around," she said.

Not worth the risk, says Bike to Work society

The Bike to Work B.C. Society says people should wait for conditions to improve before trying to commute by bike.

Penny Noble, executive director of the society, says she's a dedicated cyclist herself, who's had no trouble biking in the recent snow.

But she says this latest round of snow-turned-ice has left the city's side streets too dangerous for cyclists to even attempt.

"I just don't think it's worth it," Noble said. "I think people are best to be safe and just give up on cycling for a few days until this goes away."

Noble said even special equipment like large tires that help with traction in snow are not enough to keep cyclists safe on ice.

"There's nothing that's safe on ice for a bike," she said.

In an emailed statement, the City of Vancouver said it plows and salts priority routes, including "the most used bike routes and walkways."

But the city says its plows can only be used in more than five centimetres of snow and are not suitable for removing ice and cannot fit down narrow streets or bike routes.

Cyclists urged to take extra care

O'Melinn urged those committed to commuting by bike to be extra careful. She advised cyclists to scope out their planned route for ice beforehand.

She advised cyclists to travel slower than usual and to take extra care while braking and turning, which she said are the most dangerous manoeuvres.

She also encouraged people to get off and walk if things get too dicey.

"[Cycling] is the way that a lot of people get around, and it can still be the most convenient and quick way for people to move around the city," O'Melinn said.

"[We want to be] making sure people are safe out there and everbody's respecting one another, going slower than normal."