B.C. Transit says it will be getting bigger buses to meet the demand for public transit along Highway 16 between Prince George and Burns Lake — a service that was added in response to the demand for safe transportation along Highway 16, a road known as "the Highway of Tears."

The highway, so known because of a series of murders and disappearances of mainly Indigenous women along its 720 kilometres, runs between Prince George and Prince Rupert, B.C.

"We are pleased to see the ridership numbers," said B.C. Transit spokesperson Jonathan Dyck.

Since starting in June, Dyck said there has been consistent ridership on its routes between Prince George and Burns Lake, as well as between Burns Lake and Smithers.

Roger Joseph is using the new bus service, because his daughter felt it was too dangerous for him to hitchhike. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

On three occasions, demand for the Burns Lake to Prince George route has been so high that not everyone could get on.

Bulkley Nechako Regional District chair Bill Miller said he is pleased with the success of the program so far.

"Obviously, the work that they did to determine routes, times, all those kinds of things, really paid off," he said.

Miller also said it's important to be able to anticipate high-demand days.

"One of the [full capacity] occurrences was because the [B.C. Northern] Exhibition was going on in Prince George, so having a heads up about when those kinds of things are happening, making sure that there's an extra bus or something like that."

The new bus routes connect many small, remote communities in northwestern B.C. (Chris Corday/CBC)

Dyck said a contingency plan has been put in place to make sure everyone who needs a ride can get one and that bigger buses will be added in January 2018 — increasing the number of seats on each bus from 20 to 30.

"We recognize that when a new service is implemented, it will take time to establish consistent ridership and are pleased with the ridership to date," he said.

Transit runs are 'subsidized' competition: Greyhound

The long-term plan is to have B.C. transit connections between every community from Prince George to Prince Rupert.

In November, a route between Terrace and the Hazeltons will be established, joining already existing routes between Smithers and Burns Lake, Smithers and Moricetown and Burns Lake and Smithers.

Provincial funding for the Highway 16 transit program is in place for five years, with additional funding coming from local governments.

A new bus route transports passengers over 200 kilometers between Prince George and Burns Lake along Highway 16. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

The early success of the program comes against the backdrop of Greyhound's plans to pull out of the region, citing lower ridership and the new transit plan, which the company calls subsidized competition.

Miller, however, disagrees, seeing Greyhound and the highway's public transit runs as two separate services.

"Greyhound is using this transit system as a bit of a scapegoat," he said, pointing out that even getting from Prince George to Smithers is a two-day excursion using the transit buses, as opposed to a single trip on Greyhound.

"It's not Prince Rupert to Prince George. It's a totally different system."

