As 2016 comes to a close, the CBC's On The Coast recognized the very special anniversary of the release of a Canadian classic: Big Shiny Tunes.

In December 1996, Much Music released the compilation CD which featured Canadian alternative rock names like Sloan, Pluto, Limblifter and Moist next to American artists such as Marilyn Manson, Beck and No Doubt.

"It sets up the idea that this compilation is about, first of all, alternative music, but that it's also about elevating Canadian artists up with the bigger American names of the time," said Mark Teo, author of "A Big Shiny Legacy," which reviews and analyzes the first instalment in the series.

The compilation set the tone for the rest of the series, says Teo, noting that the second album was the best selling in the series, topping out at a million copies and featuring big names like Third Eye Blind and Smash Mouth alongside Canadians Bran Van 300 and The Tea Party.

Compilations in a changing industry

Buying the first album as a "13 year-old, suburban Toronto guy," Teo says his musical taste may not have been at its best, but over the process of writing his book, he's realized how influential compilations like these were, and how much the industry has changed.

"So much has happened to our tastes and how we consume music that I don't think a compilation would make sense (today). We're less attached to physical mediums, we don't listen to records in the same way," he said, pointing out that playlists and best-of lists on Spotify and other streaming services are relatively easy to find now.

Big Shiny Tunes was a Canadian phenomenon and didn't necessarily go beyond this country's borders, but it exposed listeners to homegrown sound that they might not have discovered otherwise.

"I remember thinking, 'what is this?' I knew the Marilyn Manson track, I knew the Moist track, I knew the I Mother Earth track, but I didn't know that Pluto song. That track kind of achieved what I think most successful compilations do."

With files from the CBC's On The Coast.

To hear the full interview listen to audio labelled Big Shiny Tunes compilation CD celebrates 20 years.