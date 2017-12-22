It's the time of year for the celebratory clink of glasses as friends and family gather for the holidays.

For host or guest, On The Coast's master of wine Barbara Phillip has suggestions on what to serve and what to bring as a gift this month.

Sophisticated sparkling wine and deep, luscious red wines are the way to go for holiday dinner parties, Phillip told CBC On The Coast guest host Gloria Macarenko.

Aguila. Crémant de Limoux. France. $21.49

"This sparkler is always tremendous value but, for the month of December, it is also on sale in many locations. It is made mostly from Chardonnay (with Chenin Blanc and a local variety called Mauzac) and is produced according to the traditional method (just like Champagne). The appellation is a sneaky area in the south of France cooled by strong winds."

Sperling Vineyards. Brut Reserve. Okanagan Valley. 2011. $49.95

"Traditional method of sparkling wines from the Okanagan have a great future ahead of them. Love, experience and labour has gone into the Sperling which was aged five years on its lees in bottle before release."

Bauchet 'Saint Nicaise'. Blanc de Blancs. Champagne. 2009. $119.99

"Finessed, long, layered and creamy on the palate, this top-quality Champagne is definitely one of my favourites in B.C. right now. If you are looking for a special wine to celebrate with, consider this beauty."

Ravenswood 'Dickerson'. Napa Valley. 2015. USA. $43.99

"Blueberry, spice, pie crust, cherry cordial and purple flowers are just some of the aromas on this powerful and complex wine. There is a reason Ravenswood is famous for its Zinfandel. Try alongside a wintry braised meat dish or with a simple snack of aged cheddar."

Callejo 'Majuelos de Callejo'. Ribera del Duero. 2015. $49.99

"This Ribera del Duero is part of a small, family production in north central Spain. Look for silky tannins, spice, licorice and strawberry preserves. It will partner well with roasted meats or spicy lentil dishes."

Racine. Minervois. 2015. $16.49

"If you are entertaining and looking for a full bodied and layered wine to serve to a large group, try this Grenache and Syrah blend from the south of France. Dried herb notes balance the ripe red and black fruits."

With files from On The Coast.