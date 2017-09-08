Did you ever think the day would come when Vancouver would joyously tweet about rain?
There hasn't been any significant precipitation in the area for the past four months, but that's changing with some showers on Friday and Environment Canada has forecast rain for Saturday as well.
The hope is that the rain will clear out the lingering smoke from the wildfires in B.C.'s Interior and bring some much needed relief for parched trees and lawns.
The hastag rain trended in Vancouver on Friday morning, as many took to their devices to express their excitement.
If #Vancouver was a TV series, #rain would be a central character. And it's been missing for too many episodes.—
@trevmarchughes
Holy hell, me tooooo! Vancouver desperately needed some rain! pic.twitter.com/SWkJsbV7Eb—
@TaNGoIX
I never thought I'd be saying this but man, the sweet smell of rain in Vancouver 👌🏼—
@colene
waking up to this vancouver rain like pic.twitter.com/RgkGdzxLCl—
@igitot
Everyone in Vancouver this morning: What is that strange sound? It's familiar but odd... Opens curtains: RAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/mAO041EFde—
@sarabynoe
RAIN IN VANCOUVER! ☔️—
@PeterMeiszner
Never thought I'd be so happy to see a return to Raincouver. pic.twitter.com/Nox3lT8LfD
I know I'll regret saying this in a month but, I'm so happy to see rain.#Vancouver pic.twitter.com/bUwVOl4qbA—
@ShawnMac2
