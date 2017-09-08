Did you ever think the day would come when Vancouver would joyously tweet about rain?

There hasn't been any significant precipitation in the area for the past four months, but that's changing with some showers on Friday and Environment Canada has forecast rain for Saturday as well. 

The hope is that the rain will clear out the lingering smoke from the wildfires in B.C.'s Interior and bring some much needed relief for parched trees and lawns

The hastag rain trended in Vancouver on Friday morning, as many took to their devices to express their excitement. 