Parents in a Port Moody neighbourhood are upset some of their children may have to go to a nearby Coquitlam school, if a plan to change a school catchment boundary is approved.

"We're a Port Moody neighbourhood and we're a close knit neighbourhood and we're all expecting to go to the same middle school," said Barb Anderson, chair of the Aspenwood Elementary School parent advisory council.

"They're taking some of the [graduating] Aspenwood Elementary kids and sending them to middle school in Coquitlam," she said. "We don't agree with students being split from their peer group."

Overcrowded school

The proposal by School District 43 is meant to address overcrowding at Eagle Mountain Middle School in Anmore.

If passed, some students who would have started at Eagle Mountain next fall will be sent to Summit Middle in Coquitlam where there is space.

According to the petition, people in the 'master planned' Port Moody neighbourhood of Heritage Woods feel there will be 'long term negative effects' if the Eagle Mountain Middle School catchment boundary is changed. (change.org)

The adjustment would not impact students already enrolled at Eagle Mountain Middle.

A petition entitled "Don't Tear Apart Our Neighbourhood" had over 650 signatures as of Friday morning.

The petition claims the boundary adjustment will impact "our tight-knit Heritage Woods master planned community."

According to a statement from the school district, the catchment change is necessary, in part, because of the Supreme Court of Canada decision to restore class size and composition in B.C.

"We understand this can be difficult for students and parents and we empathize with them on their concerns," it read.

Other options?

Anderson says the school district should explore other options before changing boundaries.

"Their catchment change proposal is the only option that they've presented. It seems they haven't explored other ideas on how to solve the temporary overcrowding."

The school district is looking at whether portables are a viable option at Eagle Mountain Middle but says the process is complicated.

"The challenges with portables include space availability, emergency access, traffic congestion, parking, gas lines, electrical and municipal permitting," read the statement.

The petition encourages people to contact Port Moody Mayor Mike Clay to express their discontent. However, on his Facebook page, Clay points out that the school in question is not in Port Moody.

"Eagle Mountain Middle School is in Anmore, and we in Port Moody have no authority over the property, zoning, permitting or anything else on the school site," he wrote.

The school board is inviting the public to attend a Dec. 20 meeting to discuss school boundaries.

School District 43 oversees public schools in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody and Anmore.