Music, novels, justice: Beverley McLachlin lives life after Supreme Court to the full

Retired Supreme Court of Canada chief justice, crime novelist, Hong Kong judge, classical music lover — Beverley McLachlin has an impressive resume and shows no signs of slowing down.

In March, McLachlin, 74, was appointed as a non-permanent common law judge on Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal, the first Canadian to take the position.

"When it was known that I was about to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, they approached me and asked me if I would like to do this and I said I would love to," she told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

The court regularly invites judges from other common law jurisdictions and has included judges from the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand over the years.

Judicial independence

In 2014, while working for the Canadian justice system, McLachlin was involved in a public battle with then-prime minister Stephen Harper, which generated a lot of discussion about the importance of judicial independence.

It is an issue that remains important to McLachlin as she moves into the job in Hong Kong.

"Judicial independence is always something that a chief justice or judge worries about, because if you don't have judicial independence you really lose the rule of law; you lose everything," she said.

McLachlin retired from the Canadian legal system in December 2017. It's a system which, some argue, remains inaccessible to many Canadians.

"I started speaking about this more than 10 years ago," she said. "I do believe that the justice system belongs to the Canadian people and if Canadian people — ordinary women, men and children — can't access it, it's not serving them and it's not doing what it should do."

She says significant improvements have been made in the past decades, particularly in the civil and family justice area.

"There are still some problems and places where we need to do a lot of work but I think it's very important that we find a way for everybody, not just the wealthy or big corporations, to access our justice system and have their disputes resolved," said McLachlin.

The legal system remains inaccessible to many Canadians, McLachlin believes. (CBC)

Fiction and music

Since she retired, McLachlin has focused on non-judicial activities, from writing fiction to speaking at music events.

Long before she went on the bench, she said, she had dreamt of writing a book — but she found it wasn't possible until her retirement.

"I started getting up really early in the morning to write a little bit," she said. "I never really had any hopes — it was a bit of a frolic, to be frank. But ultimately I did produce something that somebody wanted to publish, so here we are."

Her crime thriller Full Disclosure is set to publish in May.

McLachlin has also continued to pursue her love for music, and spoke at an event at the Vancouver Academy of Music last week.

"It's been a wonderful interest to have in all these years I've served as a judge because going to a concert at night, going to a festival in the summer, has been a way of releasing some of the tensions and satisfying that other side of myself," she said.

With files from The Early Edition.