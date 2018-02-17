When Bettee Caldwell attended an information session about the trades programs at Thompson Rivers University, she was simply gathering information for her grandchildren.

She had no intention of taking some courses herself.

Now, she's completed the exploratory program for women in trades.

"I've always wanted to know more about trades," she said. "When I was younger I wanted to be an architect, but I was so lousy at math."

Caldwell said she never had time to learn any new skills, because as a local restaurant owner, she was always focused on her businesses. But now that she's retired, she felt the timing was right.

"Who doesn't want to know how to repair plumbing? I'm not saying I can now, but I certainly understand it a lot better than I did."

The program gives students the opportunity to learn about six trades-based occupations of their choice, including electrician, heavy equipment operator, welder, and heavy duty mechanic.

By the end of the program, Caldwell was proud to have upgraded her math skills, learned how to weld, unclog the drain and build a footstool.

"I'm so glad I did it," she said. "I don't regret one minute of it. It took a lot of nerve but it was just great, plus I did learn a lot."

Do you know a woman looking for a potential career in trades? Are you a woman wanting to some new training and skills? Check out our upcoming Women in Trades Exploratory class, starting March 5th. pic.twitter.com/YRbWzTKeps — @TRUTradesTech

Caldwell said she didn't feel like she fit in with the other students, being much older than the rest, but she felt connected to her peers and the instructors, which contributed to her positive experience.

Though she doesn't plan on becoming a career plumber or carpenter any time soon, she said the skills she acquired will help in her day-to-day activities.

"I'm kind of old for a new career, but I'll tell you, I plan to use it if I can," she said.

"I would be more aware if I hired a repairman of what he was doing, too, so it's good knowledge all around."

She has plans to take a horticulture class in the near future.

"The whole experience was so wonderful it makes me realize I just want to keep learning."

With files from Tara Copeland