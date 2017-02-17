The province has confirmed Bernard Richard as the Representative for Children and Youth.

Members of the B.C. Legislature voted unanimously in favour of Richard yesterday, who will hold the position for five years.

Richard is the second ever representative for children and youth.

He has held the position of acting representative since Nov. 27, after the previous advocate Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond ended her second consecutive five-year term.

Richard previously held a similar role in New Brunswick, appointed around the same time as Turpel-Lafond in 2006.