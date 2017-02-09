B.C.'s auditor general is urging the Ministry of Finance to improve its guidelines and standards for implementing large infrastructure projects, such as the $1.4-billion Evergreen Line rapid transit project.

The recommendation was contained in a list of seven suggestions that the auditor general first made four years ago during an audit of the massive transit project, which opened last December after months of delays.

Since then, government ministries have implemented most of those initial suggestions, Auditor General Carol Bellringer told a new conference Thursday.

But two of those seven recommendations have not yet been acted on Bellringer said.

One was to urge the Ministry of Finance to improve the guidelines and standards framework it has for large infrastructure projects.

The other outstanding suggestion was to improve the business cases that ministries develop and present to Treasury Board concerning large projects.

In the first audit of the Evergreen Line, conducted in 2013, former auditor John Doyle said the government department's business cases for the Evergreen Line omitted information needed to compare the extension project to other light rail and bus options.

"There should always be complete information about the costs, benefits and risks to be managed when making decisions about capital projects," Bellringer said Thursday.

"This is especially true for high-cost, large-scale projects like the Evergreen Line."

Auditor to monitor progress

The auditor's recommendations were aimed at the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Partnerships B.C., the agencies involved in the transit extension.

So far, Partnerships B.C. and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure have completed their work, Bellringer said.

Once the Ministry of Finance completes its part by reviewing its guidelines, the recommendation will likely be considered fully implemented.

Bellringer says her office will continue to monitor the ministry's progress. The previous audit of the Evergreen Line focused on the project's planning.

"The efforts made to date and in-progress should contribute to better decision making on other such large scale projects," said Bellringer.