A woman from Bellingham, Wash., has died after her SUV was forced into a water-filled ditch by an erratically driven motorcycle.

Mariam Ghaly, 42, spent the last six days of her life in a coma before succumbing to injuries, according to Father Bisenty Gerges of the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey, B.C., that Ghaly attended.

"Everybody called her the angel of our church. She was so sweet and gentle and caring of everybody," said Gerges.

According to police, Ghaly's Honda CRV was traveling south on King George Boulevard near 48 Avenue Oct 1 when it was cut of by a motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic.

A 30-year-old motorcycle driver cut off the SUV Ghaly was driving, forcing it into a water-filled ditch along King George Boulevard in Surrey. (Gary Hanney)

In an attempt to avoid hitting the motorcycle, Ghaly's vehicle swerved and then lost control, going into the ditch and rolling over. Ghaly, her husband and their two teenage children were trapped under water.

Passers-by managed to pull the two children from the car before emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was later arrested by police.

Ghaly is survived by husband Wagih and their children Marina, 15, and Kyrollos, 13, who all suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The church has started an online fundraising campaign to help support the family.

"They are torn apart," said Gerges. "It won't be a short time for their healing."

Police have not said what charges the motorcycle driver is potentially facing.