A man is presumed drowned after RCMP discovered his "completely destroyed" float home in Bella Coola on B.C.'s north coast Thursday.

A statement said officers found the float home in shambles just after 9 a.m., but the homeowner was missing.

His body was found on the shoreline Friday.

"It is believed that the man, who lived on a floating home, had experienced issues with his home in that it may have been sinking or already sunk," said the RCMP statement.

A cause of death hasn't been determined, although RCMP said the man is presumed to have drowned.

The BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.