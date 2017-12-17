Major cellphone providers in Canada are waging a price war, offering consumers major deals on data plans just in time for the holidays.

For a short time, Rogers, Bell and Telus are offering plans that include 10 GB of data for $60 per month for customers who already have their own device.

Most providers are offering the deal, which includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, until Monday.

"Canada has been extremely well known for its lousy telecommunication rates right across the board. This is a bit of a game-changer," said Lindsay Meredith, professor emeritus of marketing at Simon Fraser University.

The 10 GB for $60 era has begun — @DarylAmodan

Meredith said offering the deal was likely a move to quickly increase market share before the end of the year by poaching customers from other companies.

"Once Rogers made that move, it kind of threw down the gauntlet to the other guys," Meredith said.

He added that mobile phone customers tend to be very cost sensitive and will quickly switch phone providers if they can get a better deal.

I just left @Rogers wireless for Koodo. That's two of my phone accounts in 3 months Rogers has lost. $60 - 10 GB plan with Koodo. Rogers attempt at competing was $145 for 12 GB. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — @Bergur33

Staff at a Bell Mobility booth at Pacific Centre said they were overwhelmed with people signing up for the deal, which they started offering Friday.

Many customers from different companies took to social media to complain about either not getting through to customer service, or not being offered the deal because they were existing customers.

@RogersHelps I can't get through to anyone regarding the $60/10 GB promo. Tried FB, Twitter, SMS, chat, phone, nothing. I know it's busy but I've been trying since last night! — @osamulius

@FidoSolutions @Fidomobile hard to get in on the 10 GB for $60 when nobody answers the phone and the office is closed an hour before it supposed to be — @DerrickMillard

Meredith said it's possible prices may continue to drop as companies try to outbid each other in the fight to win over more customers.

The main way these price wars resolve themselves, he said, is when all the major companies tacitly agree to stop undercutting each other.

The prices then stay at the new low, Meredith said, before gradually beginning to creep back up.