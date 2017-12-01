CBC Vancouver's hosted its 31st annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday.

From practicing the weather forecast on the green screen to getting a seat at the anchor desk, hundreds of people streamed through our studio to find out — and get a feel for — how the news is made.

Thanks to donors' generosity, as of 6 p.m. PT on Friday, we raised $677,025.31 for families in need this holiday season.

Here are a few highlights.

All photos by Peter Scobie

Steadicam operator Colin Fode demonstrates his technique to onlookers. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

CBC Vancouver News at 6 host Dan Burritt gets on our guests' level behind the anchor desk. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

One of CBC's directors, Mike Hillman, shows off one of the control rooms, where the shows are put to air. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

BC Almanac host Gloria Macarenko and North by Northwest host Sheryl MacKay hosted a live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience in Studio 700. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

A group of Open House guests pose with CBC Vancouver News at 6 host Dan Burritt after taking a tour of the set. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

Andrew Chang, co-host of The National, chats with Open House guests. (Peter Scobie/CBC)

Guests learned how CBC Vancouver broadcasts breaking news live in studio, learning how reporters handle changing situations. (Peter Scobie/CBC)