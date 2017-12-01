Behind-the-scenes at CBC's Open House and Food Bank Day
Green screens, sneak peeks and $677,025 raised for families in need
By Peter Scobie and Rhianna Schmunk, CBC News Posted: Dec 01, 2017 6:09 PM PT Last Updated: Dec 01, 2017 6:23 PM PT
CBC Vancouver's hosted its 31st annual Open House and Food Bank Day on Friday.
From practicing the weather forecast on the green screen to getting a seat at the anchor desk, hundreds of people streamed through our studio to find out — and get a feel for — how the news is made.
Thanks to donors' generosity, as of 6 p.m. PT on Friday, we raised $677,025.31 for families in need this holiday season.
Here are a few highlights.
All photos by Peter Scobie
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Light Rain
5°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
2°C
Abbotsford
Mostly Cloudy
3°C
Prince George
Partly Cloudy
-2°C
Victoria
Light Rainshower
6°C
Latest British Columbia News
- Necropsy suggests Chester the false killer whale died from infection
- Police seek man with 'grumpy face' in sucker-punch assault on 10-year-old
- 66-year-old grandfather foils attempted bank robber
- 'One of the best singer-songwriters Canada has' receives tribute show in his hometown of Prince George
- Behind-the-scenes at CBC's Open House and Food Bank Day
Top News Headlines
- Flynn admits lying to FBI, says Trump transition team knew about contact with Russia
- Appeal court rules against Toronto Real Estate Board in dispute over keeping housing sales data private
- Too many people prosecuted for not revealing HIV-status to sex partners, report says
- Girl, 8, killed by Quebec City snowplow
- Siren blares in Hawaii in test of alert system for possible nuclear attack
Most Viewed
- Sexual misconduct claims against Louis C.K. put Vancouver animators out of work
- Reena Virk killer Kelly Ellard granted day parole
- 9-year-old girl struck and killed by bus at crosswalk in Abbotsford, B.C.
- Police seek man with 'grumpy face' in sucker-punch assault on 10-year-old
- Decision to stay charges against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings prompts outrage
- 66-year-old grandfather foils attempted bank robber
- 'One of the best singer-songwriters Canada has' receives tribute show in his hometown of Prince George
- Police 'disappointed' Vancouver Pride Society banning uniforms from parade
- 'Another woman gave birth to my child': surrogate sues fertility clinic
Don't Miss
-
New
Necropsy suggests Chester the false killer whale died from infection
-
Police seek man with 'grumpy face' in sucker-punch assault on 10-year-old
-
66-year-old grandfather foils attempted bank robber
-
'One of the best singer-songwriters Canada has' receives tribute show in his hometown of Prince George
-
Feature
Behind-the-scenes at CBC's Open House and Food Bank Day
-
Sexual misconduct claims against Louis C.K. put Vancouver animators out of work
-
Siren blares in Hawaii in test of alert system for possible nuclear attack
-
CBC Food Bank Day raises $677,025 — but you can donate all weekend!
-
Decision to stay charges against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings prompts outrage
-
Premier pledges to cut wait times for domestic violence victims seeking support
-
B.C. attorney general to rethink charging people who don't disclose HIV status prior to sex
-
9-year-old girl struck and killed by bus at crosswalk in Abbotsford, B.C.
-
Province launches 'Overdose Emergency Response Centre' at VGH
-
'I want to make the YPJ a household word,' says B.C. woman in documentary on Kurdish female militia
-
Help on the way for Kelowna, B.C., homeless following major housing announcement