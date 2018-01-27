Delta police say it was an "unusual" theft.

A truck trailer loaded with 2,500 cases of Coors Light beer was allegedly stolen from a yard on Annacis Island last Saturday morning when a red semi-tractor hitched up to the hoppy haul and absconded with it, police said in a release.

The trailer's GPS system indicated the loot was then taken 20 kilometres to the 8000 block of Blundell Road in Richmond.

The trailer was located there the next day, unloaded, with none of the brews to be found. That was when the theft was reported to police.

"This is definitely an unusual theft," said Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

"We're asking that anyone who may have seen some noteworthy activity, or perhaps is aware of some odd circumstances around the sale of beer, to contact Delta Police."

Police say the 2,592 missing cases of beer are valued at about $155,000.