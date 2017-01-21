Burlesque shows typically feature female performers, but a Prince George, B.C. troupe wants to showcase the beauty of every type of body.

"If we go in there and kind of break down the stigma, break down the idea of what's supposed to be normal, what's supposed to be sexualized or non-sexualized, then for us we can really help change people's ideas," said Richard Sutton, one of the male members of the Foxxie Follies Prince George burlesque group.

"It's a place where body positivity is definitely first and foremost."

The group is putting on a weekend performance showcasing their male members' "man butts and beer guts" as their Facebook event page reads.

Sutton admits he was nervous when he first joined the group after being invited by a female friend.

Listen to Sutton explain how he got over his fear of dancing in burlesque shows.

"You're putting yourself almost entirely out there for the audience," he said.

"But the hope is if you can get up there with comfort and ease and confidence and show that you're having fun, the audience is going to have as much fun."

Since then he's found it's given him new levels of self-esteem and confidence.

"It's incredibly empowering to be able to get up in front of a room full of people and dance around in your underwear," he said. "It's the ultimate public speaking challenge."

It's also helped him give presentations in the workplace.

"Speaking in front of crowds is nothing now," he laughed.

The group performs Saturday night at the ArtSpace in Prince George.

With files from Ash Kelly and CBC Daybreak North.

