In an unusual twist to an already unusual story, RCMP in the North Okanagan say a brazen roadside robbery has uncovered a mobile drug lab.

On Saturday, March 17, police say a man was allegedly bear sprayed and had his truck stolen when he pulled over to help someone in need along Highway 6 near Lumby, B.C.

The man stopped to greet a lone man who was standing near a yellow cube van in the ditch.

RCMP now say their investigation has revealed a possible drug lab in the back of the van.

"The RCMP Federal Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) was called out in order to safely examine the vehicle and the purpose of the suspected drug lab," said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett in a release.

She said the team specializes in dismantling such labs and processing hazardous materials.

Police said Vernon Fire and Rescue, the B.C. Ambulance Service and a Hazmat disposal team were also called in to assist.

RCMP said it appeared the drive lost control of the van, but they did not offer details about what items were found inside or what drugs were being made.

The police investigation is still ongoing.