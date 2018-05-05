Skip to Main Content
Bear tranquilized, lifted from tree by firetruck in Abbotsford B.C.

Conservation officer says calls about bears increasing as animals come out of hibernation.

Chad Pawson · CBC News ·
Firefighters in Abbotsford had to use a ladder truck and a sling to remove a tranquilized bear from a tree near the city's recreation centre on Saturday May 5, 2018. (Kevin A MacDonald)

It took police, firefighters and conservation officers, but a bear rambling around Abbotsford B.C. was safely removed Saturday to be relocated to a more wild space.

"We'll be taking him up, way, way into the woods and doing a live release," said Acting Sgt. Don Stahl with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

A conservation officer prepares to tranquilize the bear. (Kevin A MacDonald)

Following the saga with the three to four year old male black bear weighing up to 250 pounds or 113 kilograms, Stahl asked people in Abbotsford to reduce attractants for the animals such as garbage and bird feeders.

"We're really asking for people's help to secure the garbage because garbage kills bears and a fed bear is a dead bear," he said.

A conservation officer attempts to shoot a tranquilizer dart into a bear in a tree in Abbotsford on Saturday May 5, 2018. (Kevin A MacDonald)

Stahl said the bear was first reported Friday night around Glenn Mountain. Local police officers were able to block it in a ravine. Conservation officers then came in and set a trap for the animal.

"But he didn't go in the trap," said Stahl.

Police, firefighters and conservation officers safely remove a bear from a tree in Abbotsford B.C.. It was live released into the wild. Footage: Kevin A MacDonald. 0:23

On Saturday the bear was reported around the Abbotsford Recreation Centre. Police responded again and were able to get the bear up into a tree.

It was then tranquilized before firefighters used a ladder truck to haul the bear down.

A bear in Abbotsford hangs in a sling from a fire ladder truck after being tranquilized in a tree by conservation officers. (Kevin A MacDonald)

Stahl says there has been an increase in bear sightings in Abbotsford recently as the animals come out of hibernation.

Don Stahl is a B.C. conservation officers in Chilliwack. (Kevin A MacDonald)
