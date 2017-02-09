The Family Day long weekend means ski trips and family visits for many British Columbians.

But in light of the horror show that has developed on many B.C. roads, ICBC is asking drivers to be prepared for the worst this coming weekend as winter weather will continue to make for hazardous conditions in many parts of the province.

ICBC recommends putting your headlights on, especially when driving in bad weather. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

Some hints to get there safely:

Prepare your vehicle. Top up windshield wiper fluid, check tire pressure, and remember that winter tires are mandatory in many part of the province.

Top up windshield wiper fluid, check tire pressure, and remember that winter tires are mandatory in many part of the province. Check your route before leaving. Winter weather means road conditions can change quickly. Check the DriveBC website.

Winter weather means road conditions can change quickly. Check the DriveBC website. Drive in daylight if possible. Be well rested, avoid driving after a long day of work, use headlights day and night, and especially if poor weather reduces visibility.

Be well rested, avoid driving after a long day of work, use headlights day and night, and especially if poor weather reduces visibility. Drive to conditions. Bad weather and sketchy conditions require driving at a slower speeds than what's posted on the signs. Keep enough distance between your vehicle and the car in front to allow for safe stopping.

Bad weather and sketchy conditions require driving at a slower speeds than what's posted on the signs. Keep enough distance between your vehicle and the car in front to allow for safe stopping. Put down the phone. Limit distractions, put the phone in the trunk if you can't resist the temptation. Pull over at a rest stop to refresh and check the phone.

Police data shows that there has been an average of three motor vehicle fatalities on the B.C. Family Day long weekend since it was first observed in 2013.

The public auto insurer says last year there were over 2,000 crashes on the Family Day long weekend resulting in 540 people being injured. Distracted driving and poor driving conditions were cited as the two biggest contributing factors.