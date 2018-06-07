Be nice to your boss — it could benefit the whole company, UBC study finds

Being nice to a boss can benefit an employee for obvious reasons, but it can also benefit the company as a whole, according to a new study that looked at workplace envy by University of British Columbia researchers.

The Sauder School of Business study looked at surveys from 400 supervisors and employees at two corporations in China over a six-month period.

Researchers found that some bosses are envious of employees, especially if the workers are seen to be competent and potentially climbing the ladder or representing a threat.

How envy manifests itself between supervisors and employees can differ greatly depending on how the supervisor views the employee.

"Whether you're a warm person or nice person is also important. In our study, [it] actually shows that will alter the way your supervisor interacts with you," said assistant professor Lingtao Yu, who was lead author of the study.

If employees are seen as competent but cold, Yu said supervisors are more likely to act verbally abusive toward them, including giving them the silent treatment or ridiculing them.

You want to be very competent and you want to be very warm - Lingtao Yu

But if an employee is seen as competent and warm, supervisors are more likely to respond by trying to improve their own performance and catch up to the employee. That can benefit the company.

Yu said employees can use this information as a way to protect themselves.

"In the best of scenario ... you want to be very competent and you want to be very warm," Yu said.

Yu said the study's findings apply across cultures and show similar results to those that involved companies in North America.