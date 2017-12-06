A legal advocacy group says British Columbia is falling short of meeting targets set by the United Nations on women's rights.

The report card released by West Coast LEAF (Women's Legal Education and Action Fund) says the province is missing targets in a UN convention aimed at eliminating all forms of discrimination against women in a number of areas, including access to justice, affordable housing and childcare.

Although seven of nine focus areas showed improvements, the highest grade was a C-plus for health and employment.

The handling of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and access to childcare received the lowest grade of D.

Executive director Kasari Govender says the province has stalled on addressing violence and deep poverty experienced by Indigenous women and the organization calls the province's performance "abysmal."

The report says only eight of 63 recommendations from the B.C. Missing Women Commission of Inquiry have been fully implemented five years after being released, and the organization says it's time for the province to fulfil its promises.