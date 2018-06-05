'I don't feel whole without it': B.C. woman searches for stolen ceremonial regalia

A B.C. woman is asking for help to recover her ceremonial regalia after it was stolen from a vehicle outside a Prince George hotel.

Randi Gardypie says a large box containing her beadwork, feathers, jingle dress and other accessories was taken last week from a locked truck.

"I don't think they even knew what they were taking and if whoever took it even understands the significance behind what was taken," she told CBC's Nicole Oud.

Gardypie, who is from the Beardy's & Okemasis Cree Nation based in Duck Lake, Sask., emphasized how important the regalia is to her and her family.

"It's not just regalia, it's how I was raised," Gardypie said. "It's part of me — my spirit and part of who I am. I don't feel whole without it."

'Heartbreaking' theft

The handmade ceremonial items would take years to remake and replace, Gardypie said.

"I won't be dancing for two to three years, which is heartbreaking," she said emotionally.

"It's not just me that dances; I dance for my family and I dance for my children."

Some of the missing items, like Gardypie's jingle dress, were found in a garbage bin near the hotel where they were taken.

"That's a healing [dress], a medicine dress — it kind of goes to show that whoever took it has no idea the significance behind it," she said.

Although the missing items are valuable, Gardypie said they will be difficult to sell because the symbols on them are very specific to her and her family.

"It's not like anyone can put it on, buy it and then it's never going to be seen again or people aren't going to recognize it," she said.

She said many people in Prince George have offered help, putting up posters, checking garbage bins and searching for the missing items.

Prince George RCMP say the theft has been reported but there are no leads at this time.



Anyone who has information is asked to report it to the Prince George RCMP.

